Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.
Check out the video below:
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It
RELATED: Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter
RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Did Young Miami Dump Diddy
-
Dart Unveils New Badu Bus to Honor Dallas Native Erykah Badu(Photos)
-
Rick Ross Caught Plane Crash Landing On Camera
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Morgan State University Teams Up With Iconic Director Spike Lee To Kickstart Student’s Careers In The Film Industry
-
Mike Epps Updated Smoke Alert Vs Shannon Sharpe
-
Here is Your Chance To Win $500 AND TICKETS TO USHER