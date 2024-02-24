STAR GAZING with JUBILEE VALLEY!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Get to know the STAR

Jubilee Valley, a 26-year-old recording artist that embodies resilience, passion, and A commitment to authenticity. Born and raised in the vibrant city of Dallas before calling Lewisville home, Big Ju’s journey in music is a testament to the transformative power of art in overcoming personal struggles.

Summers and holidays spent in the heart of Kansas City, Kansas, became the crucible for Jubilee’s love for hip-hop. Being surrounded by older cousins who often had Kanye, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, & Kid Cudi playing through the stereo became the genesis of his connection that created his musical identity. Jubilee began creating in a friend’s garage where he found freedom from the grips of anxiety.

Tragedy struck when he lost his engineer and close friend. Rather than succumbing to grief, he embraced the challenge, taking it upon himself to learn music engineering. This transformative period marked the birth of a newfound confidence in his sound, propelling him into the industry where professionals who recognized his potential chose to guide him to where he stands today.

MISSION STATEMENT

Jubilee Valley’s mission goes beyond creating music; it’s about leaving an indelible mark on the world. He envisions a space where listeners can peel back the layers of his experiences and find themselves. Drawing from the pain of toxic relationships, the untimely loss of best friends, and the challenges of his upbringing, Jubilee Valley crafts a musical world that is both raw and relatable.

His upcoming album, “It Wasn’t For Nothing,” is aiming to break barriers and elevate Jubilee’s musical status. Collaborating with prominent artists, the album is a testament to his artistic evolution and commitment to pushing boundaries. Jubilee envisions the project not just as a collection of tracks but as a spiritual embrace through the medium of earbuds – a comforting presence in the lives of his listeners.

ARTIST PURPOSE

For Jubilee, music is more than an art form; it’s a vessel for authenticity, healing, and connection. As he strides towards becoming one of the most undeniable artists of his generation, Jubilee aims to inspire others to embrace their true selves, unapologetically. Through his journey, a source of strength, and a reminder that, in the realm of music, it truly wasn’t for nothing.

Below is a visual from the rising star entitled “Talk 2 me nice” that he released 2 years ago. Expect more from Jubilee this year as he raise the bar here in the DFW! Jubilee is premiering his single on 97.9 the Beat with Spaceboifresh Sunday night February 25th 2024 at 9pm. Be sure to follow him on Instagram to keep up with his moves!