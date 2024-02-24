Who Is Druski & Why Is He Trending

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Social media icon Druski is back and even a million dollars richer. Its not a surprise to see this young talent prevail

to a higher level of entertainment. Consistency is key, after watching this interview with Tamron Hall. Comedy in 2024 is at a higher

degree of execution these days. Press play to hear what he did with his Super bowl Million dollar winnings.

Tune Into The Flight Zone Weekdays 3 to 7 pm