Mike Epps Updated Smoke Alert Vs Shannon Sharpe

Published on February 19, 2024

We all know NBA Allstar weekend was gonna be an internet moment to see once it got going! Of course fans all anticipated the face to face

energy with Mike Epps, and popular blogger ex football player Shannon Sharpe. Press play to hear why Mike Epps said , and did what he said

he was gonna do . Peep out Mike’s comedy set as he addresses the situation and shuts down the drama with a valuable lesson.

Mike Epps NBA nba allstar Shannon Sharpe

