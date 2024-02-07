Listen Live
Gun Gamer Lovers Pay Attention

Published on February 7, 2024

Looks like all the gun game lovers will be busy for the next 55 days. Check out the perhaps most trending game of 2024 thus far.

Call Of Duty  Modern Warfare 3 is back and better. The top video has the break downs, & updates in regards to the new updates. The second

video is Ya Pilot P-skillz testing out one of the new Small maps. The Stash House opens up a whole new dynamic for fast pace short range gun

combat .

