Megan Thee Stallion Just Brought The Cakes Out

Congratulations to the Texas icon Megan Thee Stallion goes live to thank fans for for going #1 on Apple music.

Press play for the run down on Megan’s recent success. Paying for her own project , with her own money. Celebration vibes begin

now, even off the Henny ! Cake alert count down in three two one. The Hotties are in for a treat new album on the way along with a tour.

