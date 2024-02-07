Megan Thee Stallion Just Brought The Cakes Out

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Congratulations to the Texas icon Megan Thee Stallion goes live to thank fans for for going #1 on Apple music.
Press play for the run down on Megan’s recent success. Paying for her own project , with her own money. Celebration vibes begin
now, even off the Henny ! Cake alert count down in three two one. The Hotties are in for a treat new album on the way along with a tour.
Stream in to The Flight Zone for all your celebrity news and gossip
-
Usher Just Pulled A Katt Williams
-
NBA Youngboy On Police Body Cam Breaking Down The Situation
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
Rick Ross Just Bought This For His 20 Year Old Daughter
-
Meet South African Star Tyla [PHOTOS]