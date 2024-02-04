Watch The 66th Grammy Awards Live

Tonight, the 66th Grammy Awards will celebrate music’s biggest night as artists,composers, producers, and engineers are honored at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.
Hosted by TV personality and comedian Trevor Noah, this year’s Grammys is sure to be a night to remember. This year, three new categories were added, including Best African Music Performance,Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.
Grammy Award Winners
R&B singer Victoria Monet is up for seven nominations, and so far, she has snagged one for best engineered album. Killer Mike also took home Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance.
Representing for Africa, Arobeats and Ampiano, our girl, Tyla, won Best African Performance for the hit song ‘Water’.
Coco Jones took home best R&B Performance for ‘ICU’
Lil Durk takes home Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘All My Life’ ft. J. Cole
Stay tuned as we live tweet the best and worst looks and more!
This article will be updated as more winners are announced.
