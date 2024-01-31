Boosie On The Headlights Gone Wild Caught On Camera

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it up to Mr. Wipe Me Down to walk in yo trap and takeover your trap! Boosie is back outside but inside sitting at all the NBA games

that touch the city via Atlanta. After last weeks, viral moment when he made Luca GIVE UP & autograph his Dallas Maverick Jersey.

Boosie is back at it above the head lights celebrating another Hawk victory over LA Lakers. Boosie, wasn’t solo on the turn up joined by Dc Young

Fly, & even Desi Banks. Press play to witness the real turn up on a whole another level. How did the Gas nozle get pointed at Boosie’s head is

hilarious with a double dose of hazardous.

