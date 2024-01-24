97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Two of the biggest names in fashion are joining forces. Balenciaga has named Kim Kardashian as their newest brand ambassador.

TMZ is reporting that the luxury fashion label is partnering with the reality television star turned mogul. On Monday (Jan. 22), the announcement was made via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story. “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna.”

Kim went on to detail her enthusiasm saying, “for me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

As expected, the announcement was met with a lot of harsh criticism stemming from the brand’s 2022 campaign, which incorporated children and bondage imagery. One Instagram user responded, “No integrity. No morals. Stand for nothing. How it went from denouncing the brand, relinquishing your involvement to now being the brand ambassador.” While another X, formerly Twitter, user called the move downright “shameful.”

It is unclear what Kim Kardashian’s role as a brand ambassador for Balenciaga will entail, but don’t be surprised if we see her be the face of an upcoming campaign or a cobranded effort with her Skims line.

Shocker: Balenciaga Names Kim Kardashian As Newest Brand Ambassador was originally published on hiphopwired.com