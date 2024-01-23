Iphone Users May Need This Asap

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Apple seems to have been very busy when it comes to keeping their devices new, and assessable. Press play now to hear

a couple new updates that Apple owners, should be impressed about. iOS 17.3 has made its way into the future. Buffed up security settings,

stronger web connections, even the music playlist has been upgraded. Emoji reactions are able to be inserted in new features. Check out

the secrets above.

