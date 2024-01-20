Listen Live
Local DFW News

Wild Coyote Vs Black Man & Puppy

Published on January 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We’ve all had quick morning step outside with a outfit on that, we prolly would never wear in regular public. Check out this emergency caught on camera when man vs wild life became a real situation. Coyote vs puppy may have went worse if the owner wasn’t present. Press play & watch what happens when the wildlife creature was ready to risk it all for fresh bite to eat .

Tune Into The Flight Zone Weekdays From 3 to 7 pm

RELATED TAGS

coyote Dog Fight help

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close