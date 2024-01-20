Wild Coyote Vs Black Man & Puppy

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We’ve all had quick morning step outside with a outfit on that, we prolly would never wear in regular public. Check out this emergency caught on camera when man vs wild life became a real situation. Coyote vs puppy may have went worse if the owner wasn’t present. Press play & watch what happens when the wildlife creature was ready to risk it all for fresh bite to eat .
Tune Into The Flight Zone Weekdays From 3 to 7 pm
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Dallas and Fort Worth School Closings
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
Breaking: Gas Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth Leaves 21 People Injured [Video]
-
1800TruckWreck New Year, New Money Contest
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
Win $500 Cash for the New Year Plus Tacos and Tequila Fest Tickets Feat. Ludacris, Ashanti, Joc + More!