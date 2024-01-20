Wild Coyote Vs Black Man & Puppy

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve all had quick morning step outside with a outfit on that, we prolly would never wear in regular public. Check out this emergency caught on camera when man vs wild life became a real situation. Coyote vs puppy may have went worse if the owner wasn’t present. Press play & watch what happens when the wildlife creature was ready to risk it all for fresh bite to eat .

