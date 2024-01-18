Lets Look Inside Boosie Closet Together

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We all know the Wipe Me Down anthem is still relevant to this day. The Louisiana legend is back on our timelines
with a detailed peak at his closet. How many pair of kicks did you count? Check out the drip via Atlanta as Boosie
gives a us a personal look inside the wardrobe wing.
Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
Dallas and Fort Worth School Closings
-
Win $500 Cash for the New Year Plus Tacos and Tequila Fest Tickets Feat. Ludacris, Ashanti, Joc + More!
-
Breaking: Gas Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth Leaves 21 People Injured [Video]
-
1800TruckWreck New Year, New Money Contest
-
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts