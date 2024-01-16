Taraji P. Henson, Niecy Nash And Quinta Brunson Used TPH By Taraji Products To Achieve Their Emmys Glam

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

From Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri making history with their wins to Niecy Nash’s inspirational acceptance speech, and the Martin Show cast being recognized for their contributions to the culture, the 2024 Emmys had plenty of standout moments. All of which began with a fashionable red carpet. Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more of Black Hollywood’s most fabulous entertainers hit the carpet in gorgeous gowns while serving glam moments that live rent-free in our heads.

Celebrity hair stylists Davontae, Tym Wallace, and Alexander Armand are dishing on using TPH by Taraji products to achieve their Emmys looks. Keep scrolling for our favorite glam moments and how you can recreate the look.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash’s look was the epitome of old Hollywood glam. Drawing inspiration from Niecy Nash’s classic mermaid-cut gown, celebrity hairstylist Davontae styled Niecy’s hair with long voluminous waves to match:

I started preparing her hairpiece using TPH ’s Hustle and Flow Co Wash Next, I applied Soak It Off Wig & Install Soak. This product effectively eliminates unwanted odor, residue, dirt, and product build-up. Following, I used a generous amount of Glow Up for a healthy, non-greasy glow, moisturizing, sealing ends, de-frizzing, and protecting hair. Using a round brush for straightening and a 1-inch wand for curls, I applied Hot Commodity Heat Protectant. After setting the curls, I opened them up with a paddle brush for volume, finishing with hairspray and TPH ’s Keep Shining Dry Oil Hair Mist for a polished look on the carpet.

TPH by Taraji Pro Tip: To create the strong foundation for a healthy protective hairstyle, begin with TPH by Taraji’s Master Cleanse Targeted Scalp Wash, the essential first step for optimal scalp hair and health. With its tri-touch applicator this targeted scalp wash is formulated with witch hazel water, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus oil to deeply cleanse and purify the scalp.

For an even deeper scalp cleanse follow with Never Salty Sugar Scalp Scrub which features sugar crystals, apple cider vinegar, and peppermint oils, to unclog pores and give a flake-free foundation for healthier natural hair.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson looked gorgeous in a custom Atelier Versace gown and sleek ponytail that highlight her face. According to her hair stylist Ty Wallace, he sought to capture the beauty of Black women with Taraji’s Emmy’s look. “I referenced the 90’s supermodel to create a sleek, snatched, ponytail.”

I started off by prepping the Hidden Crown Hair extensions. After coloring the hair to match Taraji’s natural hair color, I used TPH by Taraji’s Soak it Off to thoroughly cleanse, followed by the Keep it Fresh spray to reset the softness. After cleansing and conditioning her natural hair, I used the L’Oréal Paris EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray as a leave-in. With all the press stops for The Color Purple, there has been a lot of manipulation to her natural hair so I really wanted to make sure her hair was hydrated. Prior to thoroughly blow drying her hair, I sub sectioned into 4 parts and applied a heat protectant. I then used the ghd chronos styler – ghd’s newest innovation for 3x faster styling and high-definition results without compromising your hair health – to silk press her hair in small sections to ensure a really smooth not so high, not so low ponytail. I wanted drama so I created an extended braid then wrapped it with 20 inch hair that I cut off the V Clip Extensions to add extra length. I used L’Oréal Paris’ Magic Root Cover Up to hide a few resistant greys and to make sure the color of both her natural hair and the extensions were seamless. To complete the style, I used a mini brush with TPH ’s Slick to smooth her edges.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson took home a top Emmy’s honor last night, becoming only the second Black woman to win Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for her character Janine Teagues on Abbott Elementary. Quinta’s Christian Dior A-Line dress complimented her neck and jawline. Hair stylist Alexander Armand used TPH by Taraji products to achieve her soft glam look.

According to Alexander, “TPH by Taraji because it protects, nourishes, and styles all hair types. The formulations are clean, effective, and help achieve optimal scalp and hair vitality and, in this case, helped create soft waves with optimal shine.’

Quinta’s look was inspired by a Christian Dior A-line Dress that perfectly accentuated her curves and complimented her neck and jawline. Given these attributes, we opted for long voluminous tresses to compliment her silhouette, neckline, and beautiful voluminous eyes.

To achieve this red-carpet look Alexander used TPH by Taraji because it protects, nourishes, and styles all hair types. The formulations are clean, effective, and help achieve optimal scalp and hair vitality and, in this case, helped create soft waves with optimal shine.

