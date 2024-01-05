Ja Rule Signed a $100 Million Deal, Internet Calls Cap

Why everybody always want to mess with Ja Rule? Yes, the Fyre Festival thing was weird, but he’s moved on to bigger and better deals! Yesterday, the Murder Inc. rapper took to social media to share he just signed a new deal potentially worth $100 million!

Almost instantly, internet bullies jumped to call bluff on the deal saying things like, “50 doesn’t care” one user wrote or replying with meme’s suggesting it’s all for attention. Ja Rule wasted no time in responding to the claims, sticking up for himself despite the negativity floating around.

Don’t listen to the haters Ja! Source Magazine reports this is his 25th year in the hip-hop game and he’s celebrating across the globe for “The Sunrise Tour” with Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and MYA. His debut album Venni, Vetti, Vecci debuted at No.3 on Billboard Top 200 Charts and is certified platinum by the RIAA. While everybody keeps hating, Ja Rule is still Livin it Up!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1@P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack