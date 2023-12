2 Chainz Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Prayers up for 2 Chainz who was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a car accident over the weekend. The Grammy award winning rapper was in Miami for, and wrapped up his Saturday night at a strip club called Booby Trap.

confirmed “Molly Best, a Florida Highway Patrol (said) there was a crash involving three vehicles -a 2016 Mercedes, 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota − near the intersection of SR 112-WB and NW 22nd Avenue in Miami about 4:25 a.m. Saturday.”