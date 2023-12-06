Jamie Fox Is Officially Back Back & Denies Clone Rumor

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

At last, we the people and the true fans of East Texas legendary icon Jamie Foxx can take a sign of relief. This most recent video above confirms that our prayers have been answered. The road to recovery hasn’t looked better for Jamie. Press play to check him out since his undisclosed medical emergency. The emotions were high as he took to stage to accept his Vanguard award during the Critics Choice Awards. No clone here, this is the real deal Jamie that all grew up on.

