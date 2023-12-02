OWN Presents ‘A Christmas Serenade’ Premiering Tonight!

‘Tis the season with “OWN for the Holidays” featuring a new film titled ‘A Christmas Serenade’!

The movie stars ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Skye Townsend and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ B.J. Britt, whose characters have been broken up for three years until they reconnected for their town’s Jubilee celebration! B.J., who plays Jeremiah, returns home after a few years on the road as a musician. His welcome is not so warm when he runs into his ex Willow, played by Skye, as they are forced to work together to create a magical holiday show for the community. Will the once powerful duo be able to heal and make it work? Or is the trauma too heavy to bury?

Make sure to watch the premiere of ‘A Christmas Serenade’ December 2 on the Oprah Winfrey Network!

