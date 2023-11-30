Report: NFL Star and Desoto Native Von Miller Faces Dallas Domestic Violence Arrest, Sources Say

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

WFAA reports a potential arrest issued for star NFL linebacker Von Miller in connection with a domestic violence case in Dallas.

Miller allegedly assaulted his longtime partner at their Dallas home on Wednesday morning, according to sources. WFAA’s sources say a warrant has reportedly been issued for Miller’s arrest, and his attorney has been notified over the case.

Miller, 34, remains free as of Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Authorities say the warrant was issued on a third-degree felony charge of abusing a pregnant person.

The DeSoto native is currently a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, who are on a bye and not playing this week.

Before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Miller was a member of the Denver Broncos from 2011 to 2021.

Miller was the star of the Denver Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl run and one of three first-team All-Pro selections during his time there. After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 NFL season, Miller was instrumental in the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl victory.