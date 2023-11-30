Boosie On Live Calling Rod Wave Cap For Not Paying

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Boosie Boo keeps it 100, when it comes to business. Apparently Rod Wave reached out but didn’t come correct fast enough.
Last week Boosie was on Instagram live answering fans questions. He originally gave Rod Wave a benefit of the doubt that he’d
bring him , the back end to the funds of the song(s) that he used Boo’s lyrics to . Press play to hear why Uncle Boo is still suing Rod, and what lead
up to this point. Tune into the Flight Zone Weekdays Between 3p 7pm
