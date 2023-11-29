Directors Gelila Bekele & Armani Ortiz Talk Making “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The documentary “Maxine’s Baby: A Tyler Perry Story,” produced by Amazon Studios, premiered on Prime Video on November 17th. Kyle and Lore’l sat down with directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz to discuss the movies unique glimpse into Tyler Perry’s life and what it took to make it all happen.

When it comes to the life of Tyler Perry, you may think you know but you really have no idea. Maxine’s Baby unveiled aspects never before revealed. It pays tribute to his late mother, Maxine, after whom the documentary is titled. The documentary also sheds light on his strained relationship with his late father, rise to fame and 10-year-old son.

Watch our full interview below and check out Maxine’s Baby on Amazon Prime!

