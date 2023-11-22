Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Unveil The Cutest Mommy & Me Room With Their Son True Legend

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Motherhood continues to look good on Da Brat and Jesseca (Judy) Harris-Dupart as the two premiered their new “Mommy & Me” room to fans this week. Still glowing from the birth of their first child together, True Legend, the couple sat down with Tamron Hall and provided an update on life with their little one, their blended family, and work-life balance.

Da Brat, 49, has been open about her experience as a new mother. In the early parts of her relationship with Judy, she was unsure about conceiving a child. Da Brat miscarried their first baby, and once pregnant the second time, she still struggled with physical complications and doubt. Judy, 41, experienced difficulties with hormones and fertility processes as well.

But the couple kept going. And the glow of new motherhood, love, and shared responsibility oozes from both mommies (or Mommy (Da Brat) and Momma (Judy), as the couple would put it).

“I love life right now.” Da Brat told Tamron about how life is with True Legend. “I love being his mommy.” Da Brat sat gazing at her newborn next to Judy.

“She’s his momma, and I’m his mommy. And I don’t know. It’s just like a miracle; I am just happy and elated every day. I just count my blessings every day. I just feel special. And I feel like God granted me the blessing to have him,” The So So Def artist continued.

Judy has three kids from previous relationships and was a teen mother. But, as she shares during the interview, Judy sees raising True Legend as unlike other experiences.

Judy said, “It felt special to me because I feel like this time it’s different … This time I’m co-parenting together with somebody.”

When it comes to co-parenting, the celebrity moms juggle work and family like most parents do. Da Brat has returned to work as host of Dish Nation and The Rickey Smiley Show, among her music projects, and Judy continues to expand her beauty and business brands, such as Kaleidoscope.

To keep up with the baby, however, Da Brat asks for pictures and videos during the day. She gushed, “I just don’t want to miss anything. But I don’t want to stop my life at the same time because I love my jobs. I am grateful for my jobs.”

Da Brat and Judy conducted the November 21 interview in relaxed ‘fits with Tamron in their Atlanta home. So, during her visit, Da Brat and Judy gave the TV host a tour of their new Mommy & Me room, complete with a water feature, matching bed and crib set, and walk-in closet.

Judy recently unveiled the new room to Da Brat as a surprise this past July but just posted coverage this week. See Da Brat’s joy below.

Da Brat and Judy’s full interview on the Tamron Hall show can be found here. And, for more stories, pictures, and updates on True Legend, tune into Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special on November 30.

RELATED

Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Unveil The Cutest Mommy & Me Room With Their Son True Legend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com