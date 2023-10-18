42 Dugg Is Back Home &Yo Gotti Was There For It All

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Seems like its a holiday celebration for Yo Gotti’s CMG label. 42 Dugg was released after serving 6 of a 17
month staycation behind bars. Press play for the vibes and energy during the first interaction after a 6 month trip down the road. Dugg is a free man
after getting caught up in a violation situation while at a gun range, when he wasn’t suppose to be near any firearms, due to his past convictions.
Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms at @Pskillzflo . Stream in to listen live weekdays from 3 to 7 pm
-
T.I. Breaks Down Why He's Been Missing In Action
-
Breaking: Suspect Identified and Charged in State Fair of Texas Shooting That Injured 3
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Lil Baby Didn't Make The Cut
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Here is Your Chance To Win $500 PLUS Lil Uzi Pink Tape Tour Tickets