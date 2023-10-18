42 Dugg Is Back Home &Yo Gotti Was There For It All

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Seems like its a holiday celebration for Yo Gotti’s CMG label. 42 Dugg was released after serving 6 of a 17

month staycation behind bars. Press play for the vibes and energy during the first interaction after a 6 month trip down the road. Dugg is a free man

after getting caught up in a violation situation while at a gun range, when he wasn’t suppose to be near any firearms, due to his past convictions.

