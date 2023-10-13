Listen Live
Femme Fridays: Meet Zanaria Bowens

Published on October 13, 2023

This Femme Fridays Feature is a highly ambitious journalist on a mission to do MORE than just look good on camera! Representing Houston, TX , meet Zanaria Bowens of Zayangelita TV!

Image preview

Photo courtesy of @zayangelitatv on Instagram

A recent graduate of Prairie View A&M University, she was faced with the challenges most girls experience as they transition into womanhood. Today, she works as a media correspondent and is using her platform to encourage young women to embrace who they are! Her movement “Black Girl Joy” is taking the South by storm as she has started a scholarship fund and donation drive for students at HBCU’s. Be inspired by our full interview and learn how you can help the Future of Female!

 

SUPPORT BLACK GIRL JOY SCHOLARSHIP FUND 

Image preview

 SUPPORT BLACK GIRLS AT HBCU’S BY DONATING TO OUR AMAZON REGISTRY 

 

