Listen Live
Local DFW News

Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin

Published on September 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the Atlanta rapping lottery machine, aka Latto vibing outside tonight via a soccer game. Press play for a fun fact

from the “plastic ripping emcee”. Family fun plus rooting for the home team and having fun on social media seems to be Latto‘s

situation on this Saturday. 2 Chainz seems to be feeling her single enough to act it out with hand gestures. New family feature on the way or nah ?

Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you updated.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms and tune in Weekdays from 3 to 7pm to the Flight Zone

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close