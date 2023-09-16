Listen Live
Dallas Wings Show Out Game 1 Of WNBA Playoffs!

Published on September 16, 2023

Let the games begin!

As the No.4 seed in the WNBA Playoffs, fans can expect a good show from the Dallas Wings who haven’t had a playoff win since 2009. Friday night the Wings were resilient in Round 1, Game 1 of the Playoffs defeating the Atlanta Dream 94-82 in their home court! The first half of the game was tough for Dallas as they struggled with a 20-point deficit, by but half-time they were tied at 49.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Teaira McCowan also added a double-double to help with the win! However, the player of the game was Satou Sabally who had 32 points, scoring the most points in a single game in the franchise’s playoff history.

The Dallas Wings will return to College Park Center in Arlington on Tuesday, September 19 for Game 2 of the series at 8 p.m. CT. Game 3 will take place on Friday, September 22 in Atlanta. Live coverage will be available on ESPN.

Check out the highlights from last nights game!

