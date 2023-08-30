Michael Jackson’s Daughter Has A Message For Trolls

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
The King of Pop Micheal Jackson‘s Daughter Paris seems to be fed up. Outsiders via social media getting on her case
about not publicly celebrating her fathers birthday. Keeping his legacy and love alive seems to be her path in her way. Check out the message she
left for all trollers, & haters who are doing a little bit too much complaining, & not even qualified to speak on inner family privacy.
