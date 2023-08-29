Solange And JT Team Up For A Twerk Session

The City Girl/Spiritual collab we’ve been waiting on has finally arrived! JT popped out for her good friend Solange’s ‘Saint Heron’ glassware collection launch party! The two were caught celebrating the occasion with an ancestral dance to Plaboi Carti’s Poke It Out!

Of course, Mama Tina had to remind Solange where she got it from! See below!

Purchase glassware from Solange HERE!

