Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to legendary icon Diddy to make another generous contribution to another Historic Black College. His grandmother
left a strong impact on his life, were he hasn’t forgot where he came from. Press play to check out the energy and advice Diddy mentioned
during a field interview. Jackson State University are the new recipients of an $1 million dollar donation. Diddy is a proud product of Howard
University. Paying it forward for the right cause, way to to Diddy!
Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms @Pskillzflo
-
T.I. Daughter Comes Clean About A Only Fans Page
-
T.i. & Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas
-
Kevin Hart Is Now In A WheelChair
-
T.i. Son Is Going Viral Because Of His New Teeth
-
Lil Wayne Maybe A Grandpa Sooner Than We Think
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Wins First Major World Championship
-
A Break Down of the Pleasure P Child Molestation Drama