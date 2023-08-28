Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it up to legendary icon Diddy to make another generous contribution to another Historic Black College. His grandmother

left a strong impact on his life, were he hasn’t forgot where he came from. Press play to check out the energy and advice Diddy mentioned

during a field interview. Jackson State University are the new recipients of an $1 million dollar donation. Diddy is a proud product of Howard

University. Paying it forward for the right cause, way to to Diddy!

