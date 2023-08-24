Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Seek Protection From a Stalker Fan

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity couple Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are seeking an court-ordered protection from a fan that has repeatedly crossed personal boundaries by reportedly showing up to their concerts, events and home.

Ian Craig Lees, who allegedly recently snuck onto her property. As reported by TMZ , Jhene went to court Monday and filed for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named, who allegedly recently snuck onto her property.