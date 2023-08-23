Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

A Mississippi cop is out of a job after arresting Quantavious Eason, a 10-year-old Black boy for peeing behind his mother’s car.

According to Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler, the officer who made the arrest is no longer employed with the department but did not specify if the officer who lost his job had been fired or resigned voluntarily.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Chief Chandler also assured that other officers involved will face disciplinary action.

“Several of our officers were recently involved in an incident that involved a ten-year-old juvenile. The officer’s decisions violated our written policy and went against our prior training on how to deal with these situations,” Chandler wrote.

He continued, “As a result of this investigation, one of the officers involved is no longer employed, and others will be disciplined, We will also have mandatory Juvenile training department-wide, just as we do every year.”

On Aug. 10, officials from the Sentobia Police Department detained 10-year-old Quantavious Eason for public urination.

He was charged with a child in need of services and released shortly after.

In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, Latonya posted a picture of her son detained in the back of the officer’s cop car. “I’m just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a 10-year-old kid,” the upset mother told FOX 13 Memphis.

In a statement posted to Facebook last week, Chief Chandler apologized for Quantavious’ arrest. He claimed that the officer on duty was following the law under the state’s Youth Court Act, which allows officers to file referrals against children as young as 7 years old if they are “in need of supervision” or 10 years old “if they commit acts that would be illegal for an adult.”

Chandler stated that the officer did not see Eason at the time and detained her son because he was “committing an act in public that would have been illegal for an adult.”

The police chief called the shocking arrest an “error of judgment” and vowed to implement better training for officers across the department.

But Quantavious’ mother wasn’t satisfied with the response.

“His apology is not good enough for me,” Latonya Eason, the boy’s mother, told local CBS outlet WREG.

She also told the publication she was working on seeking legal action.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quantavious Eason and his family by the nonprofit organization looking to assist with the immediate housing and food/clothing needs of the young boy. If you would like to help Quantavious by donating to his GoFundMe, click here.

