“Crazy Plane Lady” from Dallas Issues Apology

Welp, looks like the viral sensation known as the “Crazy Plane Lady” is ready to talk about what happened that day at DFW Airport. The incident which went down during 4th of July weekend sent the internet into a frenzy creating memes and reaction videos in response to the event.

Yesterday, the mysterious woman we now know as Tiffany Gomas publicly apologized for her behavior. In her video shared across social media, she says although the memes were funny, her feelings were still hurt by the jokes. She wrapped up the 2 minute long video by saying she looks forward to a fresh restart where she can promote positive thinking and raise awareness for mental health.

See her apology below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack