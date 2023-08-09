Listen Live
A Sophomore From Frisco Heritage High School Tragically Died On The First Day of School

Published on August 9, 2023

According to McKinney police, a 15-year-old Frisco ISD student was killed early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle to school.
Just before daylight, Landon Bourque was attempting to cross Independence Parkway at George Washington Drive, near Roach Middle School, when he was hit by a truck around 5:30 a.m., according to McKinney Police.
Reportedly, the vehicle stopped and attempted to treat the boy, but he sadly passed from his injuries.

Authorities said they  are still investigating the incident and have not yet determined fault after removing a severely damaged bike and a set of headphones from the scene. There has been no word on whether or not criminal charges would be filed over the fatal collision.
The loss of Bourque, a student athlete at Heritage High School, will be deeply missed by his peers, as this was just the first day of school for Frisco ISD.

