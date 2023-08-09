A Sophomore From Frisco Heritage High School Tragically Died On The First Day of School

CLOSE
According to McKinney police, a 15-year-old Frisco ISD student was killed early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle to school.
Just before daylight, Landon Bourque was attempting to cross Independence Parkway at George Washington Drive, near Roach Middle School, when he was hit by a truck around 5:30 a.m., according to McKinney Police.
Reportedly, the vehicle stopped and attempted to treat the boy, but he sadly passed from his injuries.
Authorities said they are still investigating the incident and have not yet determined fault after removing a severely damaged bike and a set of headphones from the scene. There has been no word on whether or not criminal charges would be filed over the fatal collision.
The loss of Bourque, a student athlete at Heritage High School, will be deeply missed by his peers, as this was just the first day of school for Frisco ISD.
More from 97.9 The Beat
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Errol Spence Remains Dallas' Champion: Behind The Scenes
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code