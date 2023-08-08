National Whataburger Day: Here’s How To Find Free Whataburger

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Texas staple restaurant Whataburger announced they are giving away free burgers in honor of National Whataburger Day, August 8.

To snag a classic whataburger for free customers have to download the whataburger app (free of charge) and redeem the awards at participating locations.

Limited-edition National Whataburger Day table tents will also be available for customers to take home. Anyone, not just diners, can have their very own table tents by purchasing Whataburger swag on the website.

Since opening its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, Whataburger has been a standard in the local fast food market. There are currently 670 Whataburger locations in the Lone Star State, with another 150 in neighboring states in the southwestern United States.