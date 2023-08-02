DFW Back to School Tour!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Join 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 as we prepare to send the kids back to school the right way! You know we are #1 in the the community, so we decided to compile a list back to school events & more. Check out the many resources and events coming up and meet us there!

BACK TO SCHOOL TOUR

August 4th – Dallas Mayor’s Back To School – Fair Park 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX Time: 8am

August 4th – Tarrant County Round Up – 5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Time: 8am

August 5th – Back To School Summer Camp (Lincoln High School) – 2826 Elsie Faye Heggins St. Time: 8:30am

August 5th – Back To School Classic – 2976 Cummings St. Dallas, TX Time: 11am

August 11th – Dallas Police Department Back To School Drive – 2550 Red Bird Ln. Dallas TX Time: 5pm

August 12th – Kayotik Back To School Giveaway – Southern Skates 2939 E. Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX Time: 9am

August 12th – Buzz Back To School – 400 N. Beach St. Fort Worth TX Time: 10am

August 13th – Create Her Foundation Back To School – Venture X Dallas Brantiff Centre 7701 Lemmon Ave. Suite 260 Dallas Time: 11am

August 13th – Trusted Family Foundation Back To School – Ramsey Park 1313 High Pointe Ln. Cedar Hill TX Time: 1pm

August 18th – 1st Annual Tiger Rally Paul Quinn College – 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd. Dallas, TX Time: 12pm

August 26th – Viiv Healthcare Town Hall – The Gold Standard 1409 Botham Jean Blvd Suite 8 Dallas, TX Time: 11am

Sept 18th – Dallas Black Fire Fighter Golf Tournament – Golf Club Of Dallas 2200 Red Bird Lane Dallas TX Time: 8am

Sept 23rd – St. Jude Walk – Grandscape – 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Colony TX Time: 8am