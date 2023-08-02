Listen Live
Local DFW News

DFW Back to School Tour!

Published on August 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Back to School Tour

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Join 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 as we prepare to send the kids back to school the right way! You know we are #1 in the the community, so we decided to compile a list back to school events & more. Check out the many resources and events coming up and meet us there!

BACK TO SCHOOL TOUR

August 4th – Dallas Mayor’s Back To School – Fair Park 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX      Time: 8am

August 4th – Tarrant County Round Up – 5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119         Time: 8am

August 5th – Back To School Summer Camp (Lincoln High School) – 2826 Elsie Faye Heggins St.     Time: 8:30am

August 5th – Back To School Classic – 2976 Cummings St. Dallas, TX      Time: 11am

August 11th – Dallas Police Department Back To School Drive – 2550 Red Bird Ln. Dallas TX       Time: 5pm

August 12th – Kayotik Back To School Giveaway – Southern Skates 2939 E. Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX      Time: 9am

August 12th – Buzz Back To School – 400 N. Beach St. Fort Worth TX      Time: 10am

August 13th – Create Her Foundation Back To School – Venture X Dallas Brantiff Centre 7701 Lemmon Ave. Suite 260 Dallas       Time: 11am

August 13th – Trusted Family Foundation Back To School – Ramsey Park 1313 High Pointe Ln.  Cedar Hill TX    Time: 1pm

August 18th – 1st Annual Tiger Rally Paul Quinn College – 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd. Dallas, TX    Time: 12pm

August 26th – Viiv Healthcare Town Hall – The Gold Standard 1409 Botham Jean Blvd Suite 8 Dallas, TX  Time: 11am

Sept 18th – Dallas Black Fire Fighter Golf Tournament – Golf Club Of Dallas 2200 Red Bird Lane Dallas TX    Time: 8am

Sept 23rd – St. Jude Walk – Grandscape – 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Colony TX      Time: 8am

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close