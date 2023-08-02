DFW Back to School Tour!

Join 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 as we prepare to send the kids back to school the right way! You know we are #1 in the the community, so we decided to compile a list back to school events & more. Check out the many resources and events coming up and meet us there!
BACK TO SCHOOL TOUR
August 4th – Dallas Mayor’s Back To School – Fair Park 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX Time: 8am
August 4th – Tarrant County Round Up – 5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Time: 8am
August 5th – Back To School Summer Camp (Lincoln High School) – 2826 Elsie Faye Heggins St. Time: 8:30am
August 11th – Dallas Police Department Back To School Drive – 2550 Red Bird Ln. Dallas TX Time: 5pm
August 12th – Kayotik Back To School Giveaway – Southern Skates 2939 E. Ledbetter Dr. Dallas, TX Time: 9am
August 12th – Buzz Back To School – 400 N. Beach St. Fort Worth TX Time: 10am
August 13th – Create Her Foundation Back To School – Venture X Dallas Brantiff Centre 7701 Lemmon Ave. Suite 260 Dallas Time: 11am
August 18th – 1st Annual Tiger Rally Paul Quinn College – 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd. Dallas, TX Time: 12pm
August 26th – Viiv Healthcare Town Hall – The Gold Standard 1409 Botham Jean Blvd Suite 8 Dallas, TX Time: 11am
Sept 18th – Dallas Black Fire Fighter Golf Tournament – Golf Club Of Dallas 2200 Red Bird Lane Dallas TX Time: 8am
Sept 23rd – St. Jude Walk – Grandscape – 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Colony TX Time: 8am
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend