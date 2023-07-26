Are Aliens Real or Not? Congress Holds Public Hearing

It’s been a long time coming, but today might be the day that our government decides to release more data about UFO’s. Three individuals who are all former U.S. Military are coming forward to argue that our executive branch needs to stop withholding information from the American people. Watch the hearing below.

Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekday 9A-3P , Saturday 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack