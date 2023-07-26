It’s been a long time coming, but today might be the day that our government decides to release more data about UFO’s. Three individuals who are all former U.S. Military are coming forward to argue that our executive branch needs to stop withholding information from the American people. Watch the hearing below.
Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekday 9A-3P , Saturday 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Are Aliens Real or Not? Congress Holds Public Hearing