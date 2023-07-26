Texas Ranked Third Among Ten States With The Shortest Average Marriages

USAFacts looked at U.S. Census Bureau data and found that in the states that did share marriage data, various areas of America are seeing different trends.
1. Washington, D.C.
- Median duration of marriage: 10.5 years
- Median age of first marriage: 31.95
2. Alaska
- Median duration of marriage: 16.8 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28
3. Texas
- Median duration of marriage: 17.6 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28.45
4. Nevada
- Median duration of marriage: 17.7 years
- Median age of first marriage: 30.45
5. Utah
- Median duration of marriage: 18 years
- Median age of first marriage: 25.8
6. Colorado
- Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years
- Median age of first marriage: 29.55
7. Oklahoma
- Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years
- Median age of first marriage: 27.4
8. Washington
- Median duration of marriage: 18.3 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28.8
9. Idaho
- Median duration of marriage: 18.6 years
- Median age of first marriage: 26.8
10. Georgia
- Median duration of marriage: 18.8 years
- Median age of first marriage: 29.2
The 10 U.S. states with the longest marriages
1. New Hampshire
- Median duration of marriage: 21.5 years
- Median age of first marriage: 30.1
2. Maine
- Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28.8
3. Pennsylvania
- Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years
- Median age of first marriage: 30
4. South Dakota
- Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28.65
5. Iowa
- Median duration of marriage: 22 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28.45
6. Michigan
- Median duration of marriage: 22 years
- Median age of first marriage: 29.45
7. Montana
- Median duration of marriage: 22.1 years
- Median age of first marriage: 28.95
8. Vermont
- Median duration of marriage: 22.4 years
- Median age of first marriage: 30.6
9. Wisconsin
- Median duration of marriage: 22.5 years
- Median age of first marriage: 29.55
10. West Virginia
- Median duration of marriage: 22.6 years
- Median age of first marriage: 29.2
