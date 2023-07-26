Listen Live
Local DFW News

Texas Ranked Third Among Ten States With The Shortest Average Marriages

Published on July 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has surfaced and CNBC reports Texas is ranked NO. 3 on the list for the shortest average marriages in the U.S. and the rate of divorce has been slowly going down for the last 20 years.
Marriages are not only a commitment, but can also be costly to legally divorce from an individual.

USAFacts looked at U.S. Census Bureau data and found that in the states that did share marriage data, various areas of America are seeing different trends.

Can you believe that about five marriages ended in divorce or annulment for every 10 couples who got married in the year 2000 according to CNBC research? In the U.S., there were only four divorces for every 10 weddings in 2021, which is a 20% drop.
Fun Fact:
Not every single state submits the CDC statistics every year. In 2021, no divorces were reported in California, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, or New Mexico. In 2000, no divorces were reported in California, Indiana, Louisiana, or Oklahoma.
States in the Midwest or farther north tend to have the longest marriages.

1. Washington, D.C.

  • Median duration of marriage: 10.5 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 31.95

2. Alaska

  • Median duration of marriage: 16.8 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28

3. Texas

  • Median duration of marriage: 17.6 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28.45

4. Nevada

  • Median duration of marriage: 17.7 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 30.45

5. Utah

  • Median duration of marriage: 18 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 25.8

6. Colorado

  • Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 29.55

7. Oklahoma

  • Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 27.4

8. Washington

  • Median duration of marriage: 18.3 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28.8

9. Idaho

  • Median duration of marriage: 18.6 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 26.8

10. Georgia

  • Median duration of marriage: 18.8 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 29.2

The 10 U.S. states with the longest marriages

1. New Hampshire

  • Median duration of marriage: 21.5 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 30.1

2. Maine

  • Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28.8

3. Pennsylvania

  • Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 30

4. South Dakota

  • Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28.65

5. Iowa

  • Median duration of marriage: 22 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28.45

6. Michigan

  • Median duration of marriage: 22 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 29.45

7. Montana

  • Median duration of marriage: 22.1 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 28.95

8. Vermont

  • Median duration of marriage: 22.4 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 30.6

9. Wisconsin

  • Median duration of marriage: 22.5 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 29.55

10. West Virginia

  • Median duration of marriage: 22.6 years
  • Median age of first marriage: 29.2

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close