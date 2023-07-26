Texas Ranked Third Among Ten States With The Shortest Average Marriages

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has surfaced and CNBC reports Texas is ranked NO. 3 on the list for the shortest average marriages in the U.S. and the rate of divorce has been slowly going down for the last 20 years. Data from thehasandreportsis ranked NO. 3 on the list for the shortest average marriages in the U.S. and the rate of divorce has been slowly going down for the last 20 years.

Marriages are not only a commitment, but can also be costly to legally divorce from an individual. USAFacts looked at U.S. Census Bureau data and found that in the states that did share marriage data, various areas of America are seeing different trends.

Can you believe that about five marriages ended in divorce or annulment for every 10 couples who got married in the year 2000 according to CNBC research? In the U.S., there were only four divorces for every 10 weddings in 2021, which is a 20% drop.

Fun Fact:

Not every single state submits the CDC statistics every year. In 2021, no divorces were reported in California, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, or New Mexico. In 2000, no divorces were reported in California, Indiana, Louisiana, or Oklahoma.

States in the Midwest or farther north tend to have the longest marriages.

1. Washington, D.C.

Median duration of marriage: 10.5 years

10.5 years Median age of first marriage: 31.95

2. Alaska

Median duration of marriage: 16.8 years

16.8 years Median age of first marriage: 28

3. Texas

Median duration of marriage: 17.6 years

17.6 years Median age of first marriage: 28.45

4. Nevada

Median duration of marriage: 17.7 years

17.7 years Median age of first marriage: 30.45

5. Utah

Median duration of marriage: 18 years

18 years Median age of first marriage: 25.8

6. Colorado

Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years

18.2 years Median age of first marriage: 29.55

7. Oklahoma

Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years

18.2 years Median age of first marriage: 27.4

8. Washington

Median duration of marriage: 18.3 years

18.3 years Median age of first marriage: 28.8

9. Idaho

Median duration of marriage: 18.6 years

18.6 years Median age of first marriage: 26.8

10. Georgia

Median duration of marriage: 18.8 years

18.8 years Median age of first marriage: 29.2

The 10 U.S. states with the longest marriages

1. New Hampshire

Median duration of marriage: 21.5 years

21.5 years Median age of first marriage: 30.1

2. Maine

Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years

21.8 years Median age of first marriage: 28.8

3. Pennsylvania

Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years

21.8 years Median age of first marriage: 30

4. South Dakota

Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years

21.8 years Median age of first marriage: 28.65

5. Iowa

Median duration of marriage: 22 years

22 years Median age of first marriage: 28.45

6. Michigan

Median duration of marriage: 22 years

22 years Median age of first marriage: 29.45

7. Montana

Median duration of marriage: 22.1 years

22.1 years Median age of first marriage: 28.95

8. Vermont

Median duration of marriage: 22.4 years

22.4 years Median age of first marriage: 30.6

9. Wisconsin

Median duration of marriage: 22.5 years

22.5 years Median age of first marriage: 29.55

10. West Virginia