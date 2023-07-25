Breaking: Stolen U-Haul Speed Chase Ends in Shootout by Love Field Airport

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Dallas Police officer that took place after an high speed chase involving a stolen u-haul Tuesday.
According to police, at approximately 11:00AM they begin tracking the stolen U-Haul upon chasing the suspect, they went on Dallas North Tollway and ultimately ended the chase by Dallas Love Field after the truck struck multiple cars and crashed into a tree.
The suspect exited the truck and just before attempting to run in a building shot at an officer. This story is still developing and under investigation.
