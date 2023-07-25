Listen Live
Local DFW News

Breaking: Stolen U-Haul Speed Chase Ends in Shootout by Love Field Airport

Published on July 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Dallas Police officer that took place after an high speed chase involving a stolen u-haul Tuesday.

According to police, at approximately 11:00AM they begin tracking the stolen U-Haul upon chasing the suspect, they went on Dallas North Tollway and ultimately ended the chase by Dallas Love Field after the truck struck multiple cars and crashed into a tree.

The suspect exited the truck and just before attempting to run in a building shot at an officer. This story is still developing and under investigation.

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close