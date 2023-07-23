YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Florida rapper YNW Melly may be a free man sooner than the prosecutors think. According to his mom via social media, Saturday
9 of the 12 jurors voted him not guilty , while 3 voted guilty of the double murder case of his 2 friends being killed. Press play for the immediate
temperature and tone of the court room from all parties involved. Including Judge John Murphy who received a note from the jury in regards of a
deadlocked decision amongst the jury. This entire case is still a developing matter. However Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you posted via The Flight
Zone. For more details on this mistrial situation watch now.
