Listen Live
Local DFW News

Jay Rock, Latto, and Anderson Paak Go Crazy In New Video!

Published on July 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Is it just us, or are music videos becoming a “Thing” again! The hype is real for L.A. rapper Jay Rock who just dropped a new single featuring Latto and Anderson Paak called “Too Fast” that samples Trina’s 2000’s hit “Pull Over.” The T.D.E. rapper whose known most for his song “Win” and Black Panther soundtrack song “King’s Dead” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Future, is back to take over the Summer with this most recent collab. The new hit also came with a surprise video complete with a mansion pool party in the Hills where everything is red from the fashion, to the afros, to the Mercedes G-Wagon! See below!

 

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close