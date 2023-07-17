We All Have That One Friend That Does This

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

As we make the hot summer days count, by going on dates, and outings, we must remember our limit level. Unfortunately we

got a chance to watch and hear Summer Walker‘s limit level in real time. Press play for the front seat action of Summer Walker on a datey date

with BMF Star Lil Meech. Roller coasters are built for the thrills. Based off the above video Summer won’t be riding anymore roller coasters no time

soon. We all have that one friend who doesn’t quite know their limit levels, but rather do it it first.

