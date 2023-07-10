From projects like Faded In The Booth to the lyrics he cooked up on recent LP, Gumbo, you’d expect East Atlanta rap sensation Young Nudy to have a good handle on psychedelic drugs.
However, the “Peaches & Eggplants” emcee let us in on what it actually was like for him starting off with mushrooms in our latest segment of “My First Time.”
RELATED: My First Time – K. Michelle Says The Judds Influenced Her Love For Country Music
Getting his start in Los Angeles, or what he jokingly (not jokingly) referred to as “‘Shroom Land,” Young Nudy kept it honest on what the popular psychedelic did to his psyche specifically. Of course the effects of drugs will be different for everyone, but we think you’ll “highly” agree with how the Slimeball king breaks it all down.
Hear Young Nudy’s meager mushroom beginnings down below on “My First Time”:
The post My First Time: Young Nudy Talks Being “Put To Sleep” By ‘Shrooms appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: Young Nudy Talks Being “Put To Sleep” By ‘Shrooms was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
