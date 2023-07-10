Hill Harper Running For U.S. Senate Seat in Michigan

Hill Harper is looking to add another title to his resume: U.S. Senator.

The “CSI: NY” and “The Good Doctor” star has announced that he is running for the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s open Senate seat, challenging longtime State Representative Elissa Slotkin for the nomination.

According to the Associated Press, Harper is now the sixth Democratic candidate to enter the race to fill the seat for retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow, who announced in January that she will not seek a fifth term.

Harper, who was born in Iowa, has planted roots in the Wolverine State in recent years. In addition to his work as an actor, activist, and author, he’s also the owner of Roasting Plant Coffee in Downtown Detroit. He moved to the city back in 2018.

Speaking to The Detroit News, Harper says that the Senate needs a “richness” of diversity, including life experience, and that he hopes to fill that void.

“People want to see themselves reflected in their representation, and right now Michiganders don’t feel that way about their Washington, D.C., representation,” Harper said.

“There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress. And that is going backwards. I think that that folks want to see real people-powered representation over big-donor, establishment representation.”

