Listen Live
Local DFW News

Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)

Published on July 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Legendary moments brought to life via Juvenile and Mannie Fresh inside a library . Live concerts are cool, but this Tiny Desk

episode just woke up the fans and the internet to a whole new vibe of performing. Moments after pressing play you will be reminded

of the Louisiana energy and cultural connection. Mannie Fresh and Juvenile’s ability to capture the automatic head bobbing and finger snapping

action is a raw gift that don’t too many people have.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

juvenile Mannie Fresh tiny desk

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close