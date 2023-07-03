Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Legendary moments brought to life via Juvenile and Mannie Fresh inside a library . Live concerts are cool, but this Tiny Desk
episode just woke up the fans and the internet to a whole new vibe of performing. Moments after pressing play you will be reminded
of the Louisiana energy and cultural connection. Mannie Fresh and Juvenile’s ability to capture the automatic head bobbing and finger snapping
action is a raw gift that don’t too many people have.
