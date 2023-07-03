Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Legendary moments brought to life via Juvenile and Mannie Fresh inside a library . Live concerts are cool, but this Tiny Desk

episode just woke up the fans and the internet to a whole new vibe of performing. Moments after pressing play you will be reminded

of the Louisiana energy and cultural connection. Mannie Fresh and Juvenile’s ability to capture the automatic head bobbing and finger snapping

action is a raw gift that don’t too many people have.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat