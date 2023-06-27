Boosie First Meal Out Jail Consisted Of This

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
The world has a select amount of legends and icons , who help the day to day process a lot smoother.
Boosie is hands down apart of that list. Fresh out of jail, Boosie hits the streets on a few missions. Press play
for the step by step moments of Boosie hitting hotspots that were obviously on his mind while he was denied bond.
San Diego, California may have a new tourist who isn’t feeling the strict laws .Come on vacation, leave on probation
isn’t the rhyme line that the Louisiana rapper is to proud of.
