Boosie First Meal Out Jail Consisted Of This

The world has a select amount of legends and icons , who help the day to day process a lot smoother.

Boosie is hands down apart of that list. Fresh out of jail, Boosie hits the streets on a few missions. Press play

for the step by step moments of Boosie hitting hotspots that were obviously on his mind while he was denied bond.

San Diego, California may have a new tourist who isn’t feeling the strict laws .Come on vacation, leave on probation

isn’t the rhyme line that the Louisiana rapper is to proud of.

