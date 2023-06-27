Listen Live
Local DFW News

Boosie First Meal Out Jail Consisted Of This

Published on June 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The world has a select amount of legends and icons , who help the day to day process a lot smoother.

Boosie  is hands down apart of that list. Fresh out of jail, Boosie hits the streets on a few missions. Press play

for the step by step moments of Boosie hitting hotspots that were obviously on his mind while he was denied bond.

San Diego, California may have a new tourist who isn’t feeling the strict laws .Come on vacation, leave on probation

isn’t the rhyme  line that the Louisiana rapper is to proud of.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

boosie california First Day Out

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close