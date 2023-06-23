Texas Elite Spartans Are Taking Over The Star!

Women already run the world, and now they’re taking over football! If you haven’t heard about the #1 Women’s Football team in America then you’re missing out on the Texas Elite Spartans! The ladies are getting ready for their big championship weekend and what better way to Bring The City Out For Her than by stopping by The Beat as a guest for Femme Fridays!

During their interview with Jazzi Black, the ladies discuss the importance of little girls having a space to be anything they want to be. The Spartans also invite North Texas out to raise awareness for women in football and get active for the Fan Fest where Jazzi Black will participate in the Celebrity Flag Football game! LISTEN BELOW!

