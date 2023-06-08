Tupac Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s been almost 3 decades since Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Vegas and now his legacy will be forever stamped with musical icons on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Family and friends gathered to watch as the ceremony commenced yesterday in Los Angeles, CA. His sister Sekiywa AKA “Set” accepted the honor on his behalf saying in her speech, “As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family. Before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have his star up there on the Walk of Fame.” City Council of Los Angeles also declared June 7th “Tupac Shakur Day.”

The accolade tops the list for awards as the music industry has lacked to acknowledge Tupac’s cultural impact though music, art, and film. The only awards he ever received while he was alive was an American Music Award for Favorite Hip Hop/Rap Artist 1997 and Soul Train Music Awards for Best Album of the Year (1997) and Best Rap Album (1997). Tupac was however nominated for 6 Grammy Awards, 4 MTV VMA’s, NAACP Image Award, and Source Award.

Sekyiwa also expressed gratefully, “Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he has put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

See the full ceremony below!

