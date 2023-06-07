2 Pac Finally Got His Star In Hollywood

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Tupac Shakur Live Walk of Fame Ceremony – YouTube

Like the old saying says,”better late than never.” Press play and witness the full ceremony of music icon Tupac Shakur finally receiving his Star of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce came correct, and of course rolled out the red carpet for a true staple in the hip hop community.

He has officially been awarded the 2,758th star ever given in history. Do you know the criteria required in order to qualify for a Walk Of Fame? Watch as the world celebrates a permanent monument, that’ll draw tourists from across the globe to view.