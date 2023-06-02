Who Will Be Crowned The Next Miss JuneteenthDFW?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Last year, America crowned Fort Worth, Texas native, Madison Corzine as Miss National Juneteenth in 2022! This year, we look forward to see who will take home the crown of honor at Miss JuneteenthDFW.

As we kickoff the month of June, Radio One is excited to celebrate Juneteenth the entire month. Juneteenth was declared an official national holiday in 2021 when Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, fought for years for it to be acknowledged nationally as an official federal holiday.

RELATED:93-Year-Old Opal Lee Began A 1300 Mile Walk To DC Friday To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday

RELATED:Let Freedom Ring: Ms. Opal Lee Celebrates Juneteenth Becoming A National Holiday

What is Juneteenth and why do we celebrate it?

Juneteenth honors the official end to slavery in 1865. In September 1862, in the middle of the civil War, president Abraham Lincoln introduced the Emancipation proclamation. This gave gave confederate states 100 days to either join the union, or else their slaves would be declared free.

January 1st Emancipation proclamation went into effect and released 3 million people from slavery, however slaves in Texas weren’t informed until 2 years later! June 19, 1865 union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed slaves of the news.

History of Miss Juneteenth DFW

A little unknown fact is that Miss Juneteenth DFW pageant competition began in Ms. Opal Lee’s backyard in Ft. Worth, Texas. Since then, they have seen much success providing a forum for young women to enhance their self-esteem, explore self-expression and provide areas for personal development training.

What is the Miss Juneteenth DFW Scholarship?

The scholarship prize package consists of $2,500 plus help with travel to the National Miss Juneteenth competition and personal development.

The Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant continues to positively and progressively impact the lives of young women. This impact is accomplished through the training and seminars provided to the contestants. Even though this is a pageant, there is a sisterhood created among the contestants, and this intangible benefit is the most impactful.