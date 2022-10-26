Madison Corzine Brings National Miss Juneteenth Home To Ft. Worth

One year after the official declaration of Juneteenth as a national holiday, America crowned Madison Corzine from Fort Worth, TX as Miss National Juneteenth! The beauty of this story not only lies in the platform created for young women of color to be unapologetically black, but in the community of her hometown where the Grandmother of Juneteenth, Dr. Opal Lee, began her journey to fight for legislation to make such a holiday possible.
Madison, only 16, is very active in the community as she started a non-profit organization called Pragmatic Prodigies whose initiatives tackle period poverty for young women. She is also very passionate about persuading youth to vote! Check out the full interview with midday personality Jazzi Black as she dives head first into her reign as the National Miss Junteenth! Alongside her is the Grandmother of Juneteenth Dr. Opal Lee and Dione Sims, Founder and CEO of Unity Unlimited who directs the Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth!
Are you interested in joining the Miss Juneteenth Pageant? Find more information here!
