Madison Corzine Brings National Miss Juneteenth Home To Ft. Worth

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

One year after the official declaration of Juneteenth as a national holiday, America crowned Madison Corzine from Fort Worth, TX as Miss National Juneteenth! The beauty of this story not only lies in the platform created for young women of color to be unapologetically black, but in the community of her hometown where the Grandmother of Juneteenth, Dr. Opal Lee, began her journey to fight for legislation to make such a holiday possible.

Madison, only 16, is very active in the community as she started a non-profit organization called Pragmatic Prodigies whose initiatives tackle period poverty for young women. She is also very passionate about persuading youth to vote! Check out the full interview with midday personality Jazzi Black as she dives head first into her reign as the National Miss Junteenth! Alongside her is the Grandmother of Juneteenth Dr. Opal Lee and Dione Sims, Founder and CEO of Unity Unlimited who directs the Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on. IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack