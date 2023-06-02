Rick Ross Vs Neighborhood Has Just Begun

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp like the old saying “it cost to be the boss”, is a well overstood when it comes to the Florida rapper/Ceo Rick Ross.

Press play at sneak peak at what fans, internet and car lovers can expect from the second annual Rick Ross Car show live from the Promise Land.

Check out how Ross is greeting the car participants as they enter his property gearing up for the perhaps biggest event his neighbors have

witness since last year. A lot of energy and action will be planned just press play. Neighbors have went as far as city hall to get this new annual event

closed due to not wanting that media attention in their backyards. Unfortunate for them Ross is the Boss with the hot sauce after all, because the

court ruled in his favor.

